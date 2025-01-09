Bears Complete HC Interview With Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

The Chicago Bears announced they have completed an interview with Cardinals OC Drew Petzing for their vacant HC position.

The following is a list of candidates for the Bears HC opening:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Petzing, 37, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant and finally hired him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. He made the move to QB coach in 2022. Arizona went on to hire him as their offensive coordinator before the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Cardinals offense ranked No. 12 in points, No. 11 in total yards, No. 18 in passing yards and No. 7 in rushing yards.