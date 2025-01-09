Bears Complete HC Interview With Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

The Chicago Bears announced they have completed an interview with Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for their HC vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates for the Bears’ HC opening:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Weaver, 44, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Dolphins defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 9 in passing yards allowed and No. 9 in rushing yards allowed.