Bears Complete Interview With Browns’ Exec. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Chicago Bears announced that they have completed their interview with Browns’ Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their General Manager vacancy.

We have completed interviews with general manager candidates Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Champ Kelly. @dunkindonuts | #DaBearshttps://t.co/9oLZVIWJHz — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 13, 2022

GM Interviews:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Completed)

(Completed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Completed)

(Completed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Completed)

Adofo-Mensah, 32, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served three years as their director of football research and development for nearly three years.

We’ll provide more information on the Bears’ GM search as the news is available.