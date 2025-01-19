Bears Complete Interview With Eddie George For HC Job

The Bears announced on Sunday that they have completed their interview with former NFL RB Eddie George for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Tennessee State HC Eddie George (Interviewed)

George, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 1996. He played eight seasons in Tennessee before finishing his career with the Cowboys.

George accepted his first head-coaching job at Tennessee State back in 2021.

During his four years as head coach, George has led Tennessee State to a record of 24-22 including one playoff loss.