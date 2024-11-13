Bears Cut G Nate Davis

The Chicago Bears announced they have cut G Nate Davis on Wednesday.

This unfortunately is not a major surprise, as Chicago was shopping Davis before the trade deadline this season. He signed a big deal just last offseason to come in as a starter, but ended up not being a good fit, getting demoted earlier this season and left off the active roster.

He was owed $8 million guaranteed in 2024 which the Bears will be responsible for even after cutting him, as it’s unlikely another team will claim him.

Davis, 28, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2019 draft out of UNC-Charlotte. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.7 million deal with Tennessee.

Davis was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in five games for the Bears with two starts.