Bears DB DeAndre Houston-Carson To IR With Fractured Forearm

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced Monday that they are placing DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve with a fractured forearm.

Coach Nagy announced that DeAndre Houston-Carson has a fractured forearm and will need surgery. He will be placed on IR. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 13, 2021

Houston-Carson, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last two offseasons.

In 2021, Houston-Carson appeared in 13 games and recorded 51 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and four pass defenses.