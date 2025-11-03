Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo Tore His Achilles

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a torn Achilles in the Week 9 win over the Bengals.

The injury will sideline him for the rest of the season and unfortunately probably linger into next season. While an Achilles injury is typically just a six-month rehab, players say it takes them closer to a year or more to feel like they’re back to normal.

This is also the second time Odeyingbo has torn his Achilles, although it’s not clear if it’s the same leg or a different one.

Odeyingbo, 26, was drafted by the Colts out of Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was coming off of a torn Achilles that impacted his pre-draft process.

He signed a four-year, $6,177,530 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,852,748. Odeyingbo played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025, ultimately signing a three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears.

In 2025, Odeyingbo appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass deflection.