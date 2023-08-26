Bears DE Trevis Gipson Given Permission To Seek Trade

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears will allow DE Trevis Gipson to seek a trade and may be hoping to join a team with a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Gipson, 26, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that includes $325,672 guaranteed.

In 2022, Gipson appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 31 tackles, three pass defenses, and three sacks.

We will have more on Gipson as it becomes available.