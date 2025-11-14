Bears Designate CB Jaylon Johnson To Return From IR

The Chicago Bears announced they’ve designated CB Jaylon Johnson to return from injured reserve on Friday. 

This opens Johnson’s 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

It was reported in September that Johnson was undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could potentially return sometime in the second half of the season.

Johnson missed all of camp and preseason with the groin injury and re-aggravated it in his return in Week 2 against the Lions.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.

