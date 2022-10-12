Bears Designate OL Alex Leatherwood To Return

The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday that they have designated OL Alex Leatherwood to return from the non-football injury list.

Alex Leatherwood returned to practice today, beginning a 21-day window to remove him from the reserve/non-football illness list.https://t.co/fGvtapvVDs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 12, 2022

Leatherwood, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts and was quickly claimed by the Bears.

In 2021, Leatherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts between right guard and right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 guard out of 82 qualifying players.