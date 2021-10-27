Bears Designate OT Larry Borom To Return From Injured Reserve

According to Jeff Dickerson, the Bears designated OT Larry Borom to return from their injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Borom to practice before being activated.

Borom, 22, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

During his three year college career, Borom appeared in 33 games and started 19. He appeared in 16 games at right tackle, two at left guard, and once at left tackle.