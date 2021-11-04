Bears Designate RB David Montgomery To Return From Injured Reserve

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears designated RB David Montgomery to return from the injured reserve on Thursday.

This opens a 21-day window for Montgomery to practice before being activated.

Montgomery is dealing with a sprained knee that he sustained last month and was expected to be sidelined for at least four or five weeks.

Montgomery, 24, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and set to earn a base salary of $850,032 this season.

In 2021, Montgomery has appeared four games for the Bears and rushed 46 times for 203 yards (4.4 YPC) and one touchdown.