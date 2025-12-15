Bears Designating LB Tremaine Edmunds To Return From IR

Kevin Fishbain reports the Bears are designating LB Tremaine Edmunds to return from injured reserve.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds Edmunds has a “real chance” to play Week 16 against the Packers.

Edmunds will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year. He’s been out since Week 11 with a groin injury.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Edmunds has appeared in 10 games and recorded 89 tackles and a sack.