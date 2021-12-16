Bears Designating OL Germain Ifedi & CB Duke Shelley To Return From IR

Bears HC Matt Nagy told reporters that OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley are being designated to return from injured reserve, per Brad Biggs.

This opens up a 21-day window for the two to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.

In 2021, Ifedi has appeared in five games for the Bears, making five starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.

Shelley, 25, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus.

In 2021, Shelley has appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 33 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and three pass deflections.