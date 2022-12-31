Bears Elevate CB Greg Stroman & LB DeMarquis Gates

The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that they have elevated CB Greg Stroman and LB DeMarquis Gates for their Week 17 game.

#Bears roster move:

We have elevated LB DeMarquis Gates and DB Greg Stroman Jr. to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 31, 2022

Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let go by the team.

In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.

In 2020, Stroman appeared in four games for Washington but recorded no statistics.