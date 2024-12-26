Bears Elevate G Chris Glaser

The Chicago Bears elevated G Chris Glaser from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17, per the transaction wire.

Glaser, 25, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 draft. He was let go in August and signed on the Jets practice squad for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Dallas signed Glaser in October after New York released him but the Jets signed him to the active roster shortly after. He was let go after camp again this year and caught on with the Bears practice squad.

In 2024, Glaser has appeared in one game for the Bears.