Bears Elevate Two Players Including LB Ty Summers

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday that they’ve elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Ty Summers to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Summers, 30, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off the Jaguars’ practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal and was on and off their roster a couple of times.

Summers signed with the Lions for camp but didn’t make the final roster before joining the Giants’ practice squad. He returned to the Giants in 2024 before returning to Detroit. The Bears added him to their practice squad midseason.

In 2025, Summers has appeared in five games for the Lions and has recorded one tackle.