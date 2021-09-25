Bears Elevating DL Margus Hunt From Practice Squad

Kevin Fishbain reports that the Bears are elevating veteran DL Margus Hunt from the practice squad for Week 3, as DT Eddie Goldman has been ruled out for Sunday against the Browns.

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season.

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals.

The Cardinals signed Hunt last month only to cut him loose a few weeks later. He signed on to the Bears’ practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Saints and Bengals, recording nine tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.