Bears Elevating S Adrian Colbert

The Bears announced that they are elevating S Adrian Colbert to the active roster for Thursday.

Colbert, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

From there, Colbert had stints with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Browns. The Bears signed him to a contract in 2022 and he finished out the season in Chicago.

Chicago re-signed him to a futures contract in January but cut him loose coming out of the preseason. He later re-joined the team for another stint in 2024.

In 2024, Colbert has appeared in one game for the Bears but did not record any stats.