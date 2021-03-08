Bears Expected To Decline OT Bobby Massie’s Option

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are not expected to exercise the option for RT Bobby Massie.

The move will send Massie to free agency and relieve the Bears of $5 million in cap commitments for 2021.

Massie, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Cardinals before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears in 2016.

Massie was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth over $32 million. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2021 and 2022.

In 2020, Massie appeared in eight games for the Bears, making eight starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.