Bears Expected To Place LB Danny Trevathan On IR To Open Season

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that word circulating that the Bears will place LB Danny Trevathan on short-term injured reserve to open the season.

This would mean Trevathan will miss at least the first three games of the season before he could be activated from injured reserve.

Biggs says Alec Ogletree should be the starter alongside Roquan Smith for the Week 1 game against the Rams.

Trevathan, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. After four years in Denver, Trevathan signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $12 million guaranteed with the Bears.

Chicago brought him back last year on a three-year deal worth $21.75 million.

In 2020, Danny Trevathan appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 113 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.