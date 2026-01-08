Bears Expected To Re-Sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Brad Briggs reports the Bears are expected to re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Bears placed LB Ty Summers on practice squad injured reserve.

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season. The Bears later signed him to the practice squad and where he went back and forth before being released in December.

In 2025, Reeves-Maybin appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded two total tackles.