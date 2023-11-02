Bears Extend DT Andrew Billings For Two Years, $8.5M

The Chicago Bears have signed DT Andrew Billings to a contract extension, per Brad Biggs.

The veteran has been a pleasant surprise for the Bears this season and has been rewarded with a new deal to stay in Chicago a little while longer.

Ian Rapoport says the deal has a total value of $8.5 million with $6 million of that guaranteed.

Billings, 28, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland eventually released Billings in November.

From there, Billings joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in November, where he remained until January. Following his release, Billings signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad in January before eventually being released. He landed with the Raiders for the 2022 season.

Chicago signed Billings to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Billings has appeared in eight games for the Bears, recording 14 total tackles and three tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 32 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.