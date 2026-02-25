Bears Grant LB Tremaine Edmunds Permission To Seek Trade

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears have granted LB Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade.

The veteran linebacker has come up as a potential cut candidate since he’s due $15 million this upcoming year with no guarantees.

Chicago likely wouldn’t be asking for much in a trade as a result, and this could be a last-ditch attempt to get something instead of letting him leave for nothing, although he has been a solid player for the Bears’ defense.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds, which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2026.

In 2025, Edmunds appeared in 13 games and recorded 112 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, four interceptions and nine pass deflections.

