Bears Haven’t Given Up On Russell Wilson Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Bears are still paying attention to the situation involving Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, even after their trade offer was rebuffed earlier this week.

Schefter says that Chicago hasn’t abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Wilson. According to Schefter, the draft will be the “touchstone moment” when we’ll know whether Wilson will remain in Seattle or be playing for another team.

Until either HC Pete Carroll or GM John Schneider comes out and declares that Wilson isn’t being traded, Schefter expects the possibility to remain open.

Schefter also wonders whether or not the two parties will be able to amend the situation after Wilson publicly called out the offensive and specifically listed off teams he would be open to playing for. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been doing work on quarterbacks for a few years now, which likely hasn’t sat well with him.

Schefter can’t see Seattle trading Wilson unless they get a quarterback they feel confident about moving forward, which is something the Bears couldn’t assure them as part of their offer.

The Bears reportedly made an aggressive pursuit of a Wilson trade and Ian Rapoport reported Bears GM Ryan Pace and Schneider met in person following North Dakota State’s pro day to discuss a deal.

According to Rapoport, the two sides talked and swapped offers. Chicago went big, offering multiple first-round picks for Wilson. Seattle said they would discuss the deal and sleep on it.

Per Kevin Fishbain, The Dan Patrick Show reported the Bears’ offer included three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starting players.

However, the Seahawks ultimately decided not to pull the trigger. Rapoport noted Carroll specifically shot the move down as he does not want to start a rebuild.

The Bears have since signed QB Andy Dalton in free agency in an attempt to answer their problems at the position, but it sounds like Wilson could still be an option down the road.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

