Bears Hiring Jim Dray As TEs Coach

The Chicago Bears have hired Cardinals assistant Jim Dray as their new tight ends coach under new HC Matt Eberflus, according to Albert Breer.

Eberflus and the Bears have been moving quickly to fill out the coaching staff.

Bray, 35, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played seasons in the NFL for the Cardinals, Browns, Bills and 49ers.

Dray retired after the 2017 season and took his first coaching job as an offensive assistant at Stanford. He was hired by the Browns the following year as an offensive quality control coach before the Cardinals added him for the same role on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.