Bears Host LB Matthew Adams For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears hosted LB Matthew Adams for a visit on Friday.
Adams, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Houston. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2021, Adams appeared in all 17 games and recorded eight tackles and no tackles for loss.
