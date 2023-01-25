Bears Host QBs Jacob Dolegala & Kai Locksley For Workout

The Chicago Bears hosted QB Jacob Dolegala and QB Kai Locksley for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Dolegala, 26, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of 2020.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May of 2021 before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

After the Patriots waived him in camp, Dolegala had another stint with the Packers before being cut again. He was most recently on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.