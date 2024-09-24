Bears Host Seven Offensive Players For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears hosted seven players for workouts on Tuesday including RB Tony Jones.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Chicago signed Quitoriano to their practice squad.

Jones, 26, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season. The Saints opted to waive Jones, but he was picked up by the Seahawks just a couple of days later.

Jones lasted just a couple of weeks in Seattle before he was waived. The Seahawks decided to bring him back to their practice squad back in January. Denver signed him to a contract in March before letting him go coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Saints. The Cardinals claimed him off of waivers earlier this month and later re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jones appeared in four games for the Saints and three games for the Cardinals. He rushed for 95 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns to go along with seven receptions on 10 targets for 37 yards.

Anchrum, 25, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free-agent for his career last offseason.

He caught on with the Seahawks in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Anchrum has appeared in 31 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.