Bears Host WR Dante Pettis & TE Austin Fort For Workouts

According to Adam Jahns, the Bears brought in WR Dante Pettis and TE Austin Fort for workouts on Wednesday.

Pettis, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him the past year or so, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent. Pettis finished last season on the injured reserve after three games.

In 2021, Pettis appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 87 yards receiving and one touchdown.