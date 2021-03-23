Bears Hosted LB Christian Jones For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Bears brought in free agent LB Christian Jones for a visit on Tuesday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jones, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.

The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season.

Detroit released Jones a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defense.