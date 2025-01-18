Bears Inquired About Potential Trade For Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears recently called the Steelers about talking to and potentially trading for HC Mike Tomlin but were promptly turned down by the team.

Schefter adds that at least one other team checked in on Tomlin but was informed that he has a no-trade clause in his contract and that the Steelers have no interest in moving on from him at this time.

Pittsburgh signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension back in June of 2024 and despite being the league’s longest-tenured head coach, he has had five consecutive one-and-done playoff appearances.

Tomlin, 52, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 183-107-2 (.630 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. His playoff record is 8-11. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

We’ll have more on Tomlin and the Bears’ search for a new head coach as it becomes available.