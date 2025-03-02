Bears Interested In Extending CB Kyler Gordon

In an interview with Marquee Sports, Bears GM Ryan Poles said they’re looking into signing CB Kyler Gordon to an extension.

“It’s always a priority to re-sign your own,” he said. “Kyler’s done a really good job over the last few years of making plays and impacting the game. I really believe he’s gonna continue to elevate his game to the next level.”

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has established himself as a solid starting slot corner for the Bears.

He was also Poles’ first-ever draft pick as GM of the Bears.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He is entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.

In 2024, Gordon appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 75 total tackles, four tackles for loss, half a sack, one forced fumble, three recoveries and five pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Gordon as the news is available.