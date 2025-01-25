Bears Interviewed Broncos TE Coach Declan Doyle For OC, Requested To Interview Cardinals QB Coach Israel Woolfork

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bears interviewed Broncos TE coach Declan Doyle for their offensive coordinator position on Saturday.

The team also requested to interview Cardinals QB Israel Woolfork for the job, per Jonathan Jones.

The following is a list of candidates that the team is currently interested in:

Titans QB coach Bo Hardegree (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos TE coach Declan Doyle (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork (Requested)

Doyle has been an NFL coach for six seasons, spending his first four years with the Saints as an offensive assistant. He has been with the Broncos for the last two seasons as their TE coach.

Woolfork, 35, began his career as a graduate assistant at Miami of Ohio back in 2013 before joining the Browns as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship in 2021.

He was then hired by the Cardinals as their quarterbacks coach in 2023.

We will have more on the Bears’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.