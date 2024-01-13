Bears Interviewed Seahawks QBs Coach Greg Olson For Offensive Coordinator Job

Mike Silver reports that the Bears interviewed Seahawks QBs coach Greg Olson for their offensive coordinator job on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak (Interview)

(Interview) Seahawks OC Shane Waldron (Interview)

(Interview) Kentucky OC/QBs coach Liam Coen (Interview)

(Interview) Former Raiders OC Greg Olson (Interviewed)

Olson, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears back in 2003 as their QB coach. Since then, he’s worked for the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Raiders before the Rams hired him as their QB coach in 2017.

He was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2018, moving with them to Las Vegas before rejoining the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2022. From there, the Seahawks hired Olson their quarterbacks coach last year.

