Bears Interviewed Titans QB Coach Bo Hardegree For OC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears have interviewed Titans QB coach Bo Hardegree for their offensive coordinator job.

He is the first candidate to be interviewed for the position so far and has ties to new Bears HC Ben Johnson from their time together with the Dolphins.

Hardegree, 40, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.

Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins, and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders as their quarterbacks coach.

After the Raiders fired McDaniels midseason, Hardegree was promoted to interim offensive coordinator. The team opted not to retain Hardegree in 2024 on the staff of Antonio Pierce and he joined the Titans as their QB coach.

In 2023, Bo Hardegree’s offense for the Raiders finished No. 27 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards, and No. 23 in passing yards.

We will have more on the Bears’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.