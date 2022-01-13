Bears Interviewing Colts DC Matt Eberflus On Monday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears have scheduled their interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus regarding their HC vacancy for Monday.

The Bears have nine candidates for their opening so far that they’re interviewing.

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Completed)

(Completed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Requested)

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2021, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.