Bears Interviewing Jim Caldwell For Head Coach Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Friday that a source close to former Lions HC Jim Caldwell expects him to interview for the Bears’ head-coaching job.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has confirmed that Caldwell will, in fact, interview for the Bears’ job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell

Caldwell, 66, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.