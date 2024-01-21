Bears Interviewing Titans’ Chris Harris For Defensive Coordinator Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears will interview Titans defensive pass game coordinator/CBs coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Harris also has interest from the Jaguars for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Harris, 41, began his coaching career as the Bears’ defensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 and became the Chargers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2016–2019. From there, the Commanders hired him as defensive backs coach from 2020-2022.

The Titans hired him as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach last offseason.