Bears LB Roquan Smith Not Participating In Training Camp Due To Contract Dispute

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bears LB Roquan Smith will not participate in training camp, which gets underway on Tuesday due to a contract dispute with the team.

Smith is looking for a long-term extension from Chicago, but Rapoport says he “has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider.”

The Bears will have their franchise tag available next year if need be.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included a $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Smith stands to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 163 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown and three pass deflections.

