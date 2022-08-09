Bears LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade due to a lack of progress in contract negotiations.

Smith released a statement via Rapoport:

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Smith is representing himself without an agent in talks with the Bears, but those apparently haven’t gone well. The former All-Pro is looking for a deal at or near the top of the linebacker market, but Rapoport says so far Chicago’s offers have fallen short of that mark and been backloaded.

Smith is also unhappy with the tenor of talks so far, feeling the team is trying to strong-arm him into a deal.

He reported to training camp but has been on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury and has not been practicing.

Via Stacey Dales, the Bears so far have declined to comment publicly on Smith’s trade request.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Smith stands to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 163 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and three pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 Free Agents list.