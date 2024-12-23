Bears LT Braxton Jones Out For Season With Broken Ankle

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears LT Braxton Jones was diagnosed with a fractured ankle, though he avoided a more serious injury.

Rapoport adds Jones should be back in action in four months, which would be well before the start of training camp and should allow Jones to participate in some of the offseason program.

For now, though, he’ll head to injured reserve in the coming days.

Jones, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,959,552 rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Bears and made 12 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 19 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.