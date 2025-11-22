Bears Make Six Moves, Place LB Tremaine Edmunds On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 12 game. 

"<strongThe full list includes:

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed. 

In 2025, Edmunds has appeared in 10 games and recorded 89 tackles and a sack.

