Bears Make Six Moves, Place LB Tremaine Edmunds On IR

The Chicago Bears announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 12 game.

The full list includes:

Bears placed LB Tremaine Edmunds and RB Roschon Johnson on injured reserve.

Bears signed LB Carl Jones Jr. and RB Brittain Brown to their active roster.

Bears elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and OL Jordan McFadden to their active roster.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Edmunds has appeared in 10 games and recorded 89 tackles and a sack.