Bears Make Three Moves For Week 16

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve placed CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on injured reserve and activated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve.

Herbert, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $825,000 for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Herbert has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and rushed for 403 yards on 103 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 96 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.