Bears Make Three Moves, Including Activating DT Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears announced three roster moves on Saturday, including the activation of DT Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19/Reserve list. The team also signed LB Ledarius Mack to the active roster and QB Ryan Willis to the practice squad.

#Bears roster moves:

We have activated NT Eddie Goldman from Reserve/COVID-19, have signed LB Ledarius Mack from the PS to the active roster and have signed QB Ryan Willis to the PS. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 18, 2021

Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to earn base salaries of $4,750,000 and $8,760,000 over the next two years.

In 2021, Goldman has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 18 tackles and a half sack.