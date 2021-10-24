Bears Make Three Roster Moves

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have placed T Elijah Wilkinson and LB Caleb Johnson on the COVID-19/Reserve list and are bringing OL Arlington Hambright up to the active roster as a replacement.

Wilkinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season last year.

He then caught on with the Bears ahead of the 2021 season but is now being placed on the reserve list for a second time this year.

In 2021, Wilkinson has appeared in six games for the Bears, including one start at tackle.