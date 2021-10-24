Bears Make Three Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have placed T Elijah Wilkinson and LB Caleb Johnson on the COVID-19/Reserve list and are bringing OL Arlington Hambright up to the active roster as a replacement.

Bears Helmet

Wilkinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season last year.

He then caught on with the Bears ahead of the 2021 season but is now being placed on the reserve list for a second time this year.

In 2021, Wilkinson has appeared in six games for the Bears, including one start at tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply