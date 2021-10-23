Bears Make Three Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that RB Damien Williams has been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list. The team is also elevating DL Margus Hunt and G Dieter Eiselen to the active roster for their upcoming game.

#Bears roster moves:

– OL Dieter Eiselen and DT Margus Hunt have been flexed from the PS to the active roster (COVID-19 replacements)

– RB Damien Williams has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19

– DT Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and has been downgraded to OUT — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 23, 2021

Williams, 29, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him during the offseason and he signed on with the Bears soon after.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 137 yards on 32 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 61 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.