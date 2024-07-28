Bears Make Two Roster Moves, Sign RB/WR Demetric Felton

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are signing former Browns RB/WR Demetric Felton.

The team also received a roster exemption for international P Tory Taylor.

Felton, 26, was chosen by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA.

The Browns released him back in August of 2023 and he caught on with the Bengals practice squad soon after.

His contract expired in January of 2024 and he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Felton appeared in eight games for the Browns and had two receptions for eight yards. He also had one carry for -4 yards.