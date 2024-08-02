Bears Make Two Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears have signed DB Ro Torrence to a contract, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Bears have also waived LS Cameron Lyons.

Torrence was a UDFA who signed with the Seahawks in May of 2024. Seattle later waived him in late June.

Torrence transferred to Auburn in 2021 after spending two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. After one year at Auburn Torrence transferred to Arizona State where he played his final two college years.

In his FBS collegiate career, Torrence appeared in 32 games including 21 starts and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and 14 passes defended.