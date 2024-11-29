Bears Name Thomas Brown Interim HC

The Chicago Bears announced they officially named OC Thomas Brown their interim head coach for the remainder of the season after firing Matt Eberflus on Friday.

Chicago initially hired him to Eberflus’ staff in January as their passing game coordinator and was promoted to offensive coordinator after firing Shane Waldron just weeks ago.

His quick ascension to the interim role came after working as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator last year before becoming the Bears’ passing game coordinator. He also interviewed for the Patriots, Steelers, and Titans coordinator jobs last offseason.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator back in January and was promoted to offensive coordinator this season.